Nadia Sawalha amazes fans with bizarre bra flashing throwback picture

Nadia Sawalha has amazed her fans on Instagram after she posted a very revealing photo indeed.

The Loose Women star, 55, shared a photo of her top around her shoulders revealing her ample cleavage to her some 219,000 Instagram followers.

Nadia has shared the strange throwback to her followers (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Nadia Sawalha and husband show off their 'bikini' bodies

She captioned the picture with: "What the hell?! What was I thinking?! My mate just sent me this blast from the past pic with about 100 laughing emojis!! I must admit the look on my face is priceless!

"Anyway hopefully it gives you a giggle too! What are you up to tonight? Can't even remember what I used to do on a Saturday night before I had kids? #stayingintonight #saturdaynightvibes #funnyphotos #bras #caughtout #curvywoman #bored #blastfromthepast."

Many of her fans appeared delighted with the cheeky snap, with a fair few leaving complimentary comments on the post.

One wrote: "I bloody love you," and another posted: "This is why we love you - honest and true and like the majority of us are!!"

And a third wrote: "Omg what were you doing, you are brilliant," with a fourth commenting: "You are such an inspirational woman! Sitting in pyjamas drinking Prosecco, wouldn't want to be anywhere else at our age."

Read more: Nadia Sawalha shares update after giving up smoking

The actress turned presenter and chef is quite entrepreneurial and on her Instagram encourages her followers to check out her podcast and her YouTube channel.

Her podcast series, How To Stay Married (So Far), explores her marriage to her second husband, television producer Mark Adderley, whom she married in 2002.

Should we SEPARATE in order to STAY TOGETHER?!

To promote her latest episode she shared a picture on her Instagram stories of herself and Mark in bed, with jokey grumpy faces.

She captioned the photo with: "If your marriage/relationship is in CRISIS or even if it isn't," followed by a voting poll that posed the question "Should we SEPARATE in order to STAY TOGETHER?!"

They also shared the podcast to their official YouTube channel, The Sawalha-Adderleys - Family, Food, Films & Fun, and they explored the idea of living separately in order to benefit their relationship.

Read more: Nadia Sawalha describes her marriage as a "beautiful disaster"

Many viewers took to the YouTube comments to argue that they didn't think that would be a good move, and they'd be better off living together in the same household.

One argued: "Mark! Nadia is your soulmate. As a fellow introvert, you need Nadia to inspire and motivate you."

A second claimed: "Please stay together, you are my favourite couple!" and a third chimed in with: "You are both very lucky to have found one another. It was totally meant. You are totally so right for one another."

What do you think of Nadia's social media musings? Tell us what you think on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.