Loose Women viewers praise 'courageous' Denise Fergus on the eve of James Bulger's 30th

ITV viewers have heaped praise on Denise Fergus after she appeared on Loose Women and revealed her plans to mark what would have been her son's 30th birthday.

James Bulger was just a toddler when, in 1993, he was abducted from a shopping centre while out with his parents before being tortured and murdered by Robert Thompson and Jon Venables.

On today's (February 5 2020) episode of Loose Women, Denise explained: "It's coming up to that time of year where there's concentration of mainly his anniversary and his birthday."

She lost her son almost 30 years ago (Credit: ITV)

Read more: James Bulger's mum Denise Fergus calls for boycott of controversial new film

"And I just think, I shouldn't be doing stuff like this, I should have been celebrating what would have been his birthday."

James was killed on February 12, just weeks before his third birthday on March 16.

Denise continued: "We would have been having a party for him. But unfortunately we can't do that, so the best thing we can do is place flowers down for him at his grave and spend the day as a family with him there."

Viewers rushed to Twitter to heap praise on 'courageous' Denise (Credit: ITV)

Reacting on Twitter, one viewer said: "I have so much admiration for Denise Fergus. How she carries on is beyond me. She has such amazing strength #loosewomen."

Another tweeted: "My heart goes out to Denise Fergus. #LooseWomen."

How she carries on is beyond me.

A third wrote: "No matter how many times I hear her stories, my heart breaks for Denise Fergus every time. #loosewomen #itv."

"Watching @loosewomen with @Denise_fergus, so heart breaking," said a fourth. "Thoughts will be with you in the next few weeks, RIP baby James."

I have so much admiration for Denise Fergus. How she carries on is beyond me. She has such amazing strength #loosewomen — Jen (@JenJenivive) February 5, 2020

My heart goes out to Denise Fergus. #LooseWomen — CD13 (@CD13092) February 5, 2020

No matter how many times I hear her stories, my heart breaks for Denise Fergus every time. #loosewomen #itv — Les (@Flo_Grugel) February 5, 2020

Watching @loosewomen with @Denise_fergus so heart breaking 💔 thoughts will be with you in the next few weeks RIP baby James 😥 #loosewomen #itv — Lisa Maria Jones 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@welshie29) February 5, 2020

Read more: James Bulger's dad loses High Court bid to reveal identity of son's killer Jon Venables

Someone else put: "@Denise_fergus should be honoured for her tireless efforts to get justice. She's one brave and courageous lady. #LooseWomen."

"So much respect for the lady," a sixth viewer tweeted. "My heart goes out to her and family but still trying to help others, well done."

Another wrote: "Such a brave and inspirational lady, I was in tears watching xxx."

James Bulger was also born in 1990 like myself, he was only a few weeks younger. A heartbreaking story, one I've heard so much about over the years. @Denise_fergus should be honoured for her tireless efforts to get justice. She's one brave and courageous lady. #LooseWomen — Charlie Gaze (@Charlie_Gaze) February 5, 2020

So much respect for the lady ,my heart goes out to her and family but still trying to help others ,well done 💕 — Ellie53 (@SeddighEllie) February 5, 2020

Such a brave and inspirational lady I was in tears watching 💔 xxx — Pauline Richards (@PaulineR59) February 5, 2020

- Loose Women airs weekdays at 12.30pm on ITV

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.