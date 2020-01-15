Coleen Nolan hits back at claims Ruth Langsford has ‘had enough of her’ on Loose Women

Coleen Nolan has denied there's a 'feud' between herself and her Loose Women co-star Ruth Langsford.

The presenter, 54, shared a screengrab of a weekly women's magazine front cover which had printed the title: "It's war. Has Ruth had enough of her co-star?" alongside photos of Ruth and Coleen on the daytime show.

Coleen branded the claims "ridiculous" and insisted she and Ruth, 59, are "brilliant friends".

Coleen insisted she and Ruth are "brilliant friends" (Credit: ITV)

Alongside the image, the caption read: "We don’t usually comment on magazine covers but this one is beyond ridiculous.

"Coleen and @RuthieeL are brilliant friends we haven’t seen the story inside but if it the same as the cover - suggesting there’s an issue between these two then it’s completely made up!"

Fans were glad to hear the claims were untrue with many supporting the pair.

One said: "This is nasty.......you're both lovely on Loose Women," while another wrote: "I adore their friendship no one believes this."

A third added: "Anyone who watches Loose Women knows this is wrong. I love their friendship especially when Coleen winds Ruth up about Eamonn [Holmes]."

It was reported that Ruth has had enough of Coleen (Credit: ITV)

Coleen recently returned to the daytime show after the Christmas break and New Year.

And it was definitely full of giggles when Denise Welch made a joke about Coleen as she discussed her cat being pregnant.

Coleen told the panel and audience: "I'm going to become a grandma... My pedigree cat, Lily, I was saving her for the right pedigree ragdoll male and she jumped out of the bathroom window and went off with the local tom cat."

Denise then joked: "Well at least one of your pussies is getting a bit of action," as the audience and panel erupted into laughter.

Andrea McLean said: "It's only Monday," to which Saira Khan said: "Only she [Denise] could get away with it."

Coleen was amused by Denise's joke (Credit: ITV)

Denise said: "I probably won't get away with it believe you me."

Andrea told viewers: "That was obviously a joke but we apologise if anyone was offended."

