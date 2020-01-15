Coleen Nolan hits back at claims Ruth Langsford has ‘had enough of her’ on Loose Women

Coleen Nolan has denied there's a 'feud' between herself and her Loose Women co-star Ruth Langsford.
The presenter, 54, shared a screengrab of a weekly women's magazine front cover which had printed the title: "It's war. Has Ruth had enough of her co-star?" alongside photos of Ruth and Coleen on the daytime show.
Coleen branded the claims "ridiculous" and insisted she and Ruth, 59, are "brilliant friends".
Read more: Loose Women apologises over Denise Welch’s ‘pussy’ joke about Coleen Nolan
Alongside the image, the caption read: "We don’t usually comment on magazine covers but this one is beyond ridiculous.
"Coleen and @RuthieeL are brilliant friends we haven’t seen the story inside but if it the same as the cover - suggesting there’s an issue between these two then it’s completely made up!"
Fans were glad to hear the claims were untrue with many supporting the pair.
One said: "This is nasty.......you're both lovely on Loose Women," while another wrote: "I adore their friendship no one believes this."
A third added: "Anyone who watches Loose Women knows this is wrong. I love their friendship especially when Coleen winds Ruth up about Eamonn [Holmes]."
Coleen recently returned to the daytime show after the Christmas break and New Year.
And it was definitely full of giggles when Denise Welch made a joke about Coleen as she discussed her cat being pregnant.
We don’t usually comment on magazine covers but this one is beyond ridiculous.
Coleen told the panel and audience: "I'm going to become a grandma... My pedigree cat, Lily, I was saving her for the right pedigree ragdoll male and she jumped out of the bathroom window and went off with the local tom cat."
Denise then joked: "Well at least one of your pussies is getting a bit of action," as the audience and panel erupted into laughter.
Andrea McLean said: "It's only Monday," to which Saira Khan said: "Only she [Denise] could get away with it."
Read more: Ruth Langsford and Saira Khan clash with Denise Welch in Meghan debate on Loose Women
Denise said: "I probably won't get away with it believe you me."
Andrea told viewers: "That was obviously a joke but we apologise if anyone was offended."
Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.