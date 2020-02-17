Christine McGuinness reveals reason she 'walked off' Loose Women after emotional interview

Christine McGuinness has revealed the real reason she walked off Loose Women today following her interview.

The mum-of-three appeared on Monday's show to discuss her youngest daughter Felicity being diagnosed with autism.

At the end of the interview, Christine read out a poem dedicated to her three kids - who all have autism - and became emotional.

Christine got up out of her seat after her interview (Credit: ITV)

The poem read: "I am so proud to be your mummy, you are everything to me.

"All three of you are thriving with ASD [Autistic Spectrum Disorder]. I will never try and change you, you are perfect as you are.

"Mummy is going to change the world to understand her superstars. You are sensitive, you are strong, and you have such a special bond.

"You are funny and talented, cheeky and sweet, you all love your toys to be kept extra neat. Shining brighter than the stars above. You are special, so wanted and oh so loved.

"Leo, Penelope and Felicity, you are unaware of the positive impact you have, even on the tough days you even make me laugh. My trio, my babies, my fabulous three. Together we are a strong, proud, unique family."

‘Mummy is going to change the world to understand her superstars.’@MrsCMcGuinness reads the poem she wrote for her three children after her youngest daughter was diagnosed with autism, two years after her siblings.#LooseWomen pic.twitter.com/ZGJDq3HiCD — Loose Women (@loosewomen) February 17, 2020

After finishing the poem, Christine was handed a box of tissues by host Andrea McLean and walked off set.

Many viewers were baffled over Christine walking off but the model cleared things up on Instagram after her appearance.

So I wasn't being rude I just wanted to get up and comfort her.

She said in a video posted to her Instagram Story: "Thank you so much for tuning into Loose Women. At the end you might have seen me get up off my seat, I thought the titles were up and we were off air.

"There was a lady very upset in the audience and I just wanted to go and give her some tissues and a cuddle.

"So I wasn't being rude I just wanted to get up and comfort her."

During her appearance on the daytime show, Christine opened up about finding out Felicity, three, has autism.

She said: "With the twins it was quite a shock, we were heartbroken because we didn’t know anything about autism.

"All we knew was that our children had a lifelong condition and that there was no cure and they were going to have difficulties throughout life.

"Now with our own experiences with the twins and knowledge, knowledge is power when it comes to autism and it just prepared us for a third one. Felcity was diagnosed, we knew it was coming, we saw the signs."

