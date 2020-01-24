Tipping Point contestant mistakes host Ben Shephard for her partner Bob

A contestant on Tipping Point made host Ben Shephard's jaw drop when she mistook him for her partner, Bob.

The blunder caused hysterics in the Good Morning Britain studio this morning (Friday January 24).

Ben looked surprised when he was called 'Bob' (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway asked viewers if they were wondering why she was calling him Bob.

"If you go on Tipping Point, it's a big moment," she began the story.

"Fans of Tipping Point, they want to go on it, they want to be part of it, they're looking forward to it.

"'We're going to meet Ben Shephard, we're going to meet Ben Shephard!' And then they meet Ben Shephard and, well, if you're Margaret, they can't remember you're Ben Shephard!"

It was then that Ben replayed the incident from last night's Tipping Point (Thursday January 23).

Margaret couldn't believe her blunder (Credit: ITV)

The clip showed Margaret, who asked Ben: "Two again please Bob."

"Who's Bob?" Ben asked through giggles.

"My partner," she replied before holding her head in her hands.

Is your partner really called Bob?

"Is your partner really called Bob?" asked Ben.

Margaret said: "I'm thinking I'm taking you home with me!"

"At least Bob isn't her dog!" Kate joked back in the studio.

Ben shocked Susanna (Credit: ITV)

The 'Bob' incident isn't the only revelation connected to Ben this week.

He told shocked co-presenter Susanna Reid on yesterday's GMB (Thursday January 23) that he "caught something" during a fateful foam party encounter during his youth in Magaluf.

"I seem to remember she was northern and that's about all I can remember," he winced.

