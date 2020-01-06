Good Morning Britain viewers call out Piers Morgan after 'shambolic' interview

ITV viewers have called out controversial presenter Piers Morgan and branded his interviewing style a "joke" after a "shambolic" interview on Good Morning Britain.

The host, 54, was back on our screens this morning (06.01.20) alongside his co-star Susanna Reid, 49, to talk about current affairs likes the rising tensions between the US and Iran.

But it was Piers' chat about the bushfires raging Down Under with Australian MP Craig Kelly that got viewers at home riled up.

Susanna insisted the bushfires are a national issue (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Piers Morgan hilariously 'trolled' by his wife as she calls him an 'old man'

Piers said: "Prime Minister Scott Morrison, his response to these fires erupting all over the country was to go on holiday to Hawaii."

Craig started to point out that Australia has separate fire-fighting forces in each state, and explain how it is each state's responsibility to deal with bushfires, but Susanna spoke across him to say it's surely a national issue.

"Yeah, but it's a national emergency, isn't it, Mr Kelly?" she said. "So you would expect the national leader to take charge."

Frustrated viewers thought Kelly was barely given a chance to speak (Credit: ITV)

Craig replied: "Well, in fact, the only thing the national leader can do in this is wait until he gets a response from those state premiers asking for more resources... and every time any one of those state premiers has come forward, and said we need something, the prime minister has done that, he's been out, he's been giving his support."

But Piers interrupted him and said: "The truth is, he was absent when the fires were burning... Scott Morrison thought the right response to these fires erupting in Australia was to lie on a beach in Hawaii!"

Craig then started to admit that it was a "terrible disaster" when Piers cut him off and informed him they had to end the interview.

He admitted it was a "terrible disaster" (Credit: ITV)

Reacting on Twitter, one viewer demanded: "Why doesn't #GMB just call it the Piers show? 'Cause when he does an interview, he basically interviews himself with an answer for the question! The guy is a joke!"

Another tweeted: "It is a horrendous tragedy, but at least let the Aussie politician answer your questions @piersmorgan @susannareid100."

They cut him off every time.

"Pretty shambolic that, Reid, Morgan and that weather woman just shout and talk over the Aus guy. Try listening to what he says," someone else suggested.

Another Twitter user replied: "It was dreadful. I flicked back and couldn't believe the guest wasn't allowed to put his view point across with constant interruptions from

@piersmorgan @susannareid100. They cut him off every time. New Year and same old rubbish going on from both of them. #GMB."

Why dosnt #GMB just call it the piers show cause when he does a interview he basically interviews himself with an answer for the question ! The guy is a joke ! — Gerry (@Gerry77146969) January 6, 2020

It is a horrendous tragedy but at least let the Aussie politician answer your questions @piersmorgan @susannareid100 @GMB #GMB — Steve db (@sdb1979) January 6, 2020

It was dreadful. I flicked back and couldn't believe the guest wasn't allowed to put his view point across with constant interruptions from @piersmorgan @susannareid100. They cut him off every time. New Year and same old rubbish going on from both of them. #GMB — Rum_Raisin (@Rum_Raisin29) January 6, 2020

But others were made up to have Piers back on the programme following the Christmas break.

"Yaaaay finally, @piersmorganis back," one fan tweeted.

"@piersmorgan is back! TV worth getting up for. He is worth every penny and then some! #GMB," said another.

Yaaaay finally @piersmorgan is back can we do away with the half hour of the car crash that is Charlotte and just bring piers and Susanna on from 6 #GMB — 💭 ASHLEY 💭 (@bramwell_ashley) January 6, 2020

@piersmorgan is back!!!! TV worth getting up for. He is worth every penny and then some!!! #GMB — Rob Fergus (@rob_fergus88) January 6, 2020

Read more: Piers Morgan divides fans as young daughter mocks Greta Thunberg in photo

GMB viewers were left scratching their heads this morning when the show's new format kicked in.

Both Piers and Susanna were back - but not until 6.30am, when the show had already been on for half an hour, with presenter Charlotte Hawkins holding the fort until then.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.