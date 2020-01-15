Piers Morgan says he’s victim of ‘racism' after being branded ‘fat, white gammon’

TV's Piers Morgan has insisted he gets called a "fat, white gammon" and said it's "racist".

During Wednesday's Good Morning Britain, the presenter was discussing the ongoing racism debate on whether the British media have been treating the Duchess of Sussex unfairly.

Piers, 54, said he hasn't seen any form of racism against Meghan in the press and insisted he's "campaigned against racism" his "entire broadcasting life".

Piers said he gets called a "fat white gammon" on social media (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Piers Morgan and GMB guest get into shouting match in heated ‘racism’ debate over Meghan

He ranted: "I don’t see racism [in the coverage] and when people say to me the press has been racist, and the wider public has been racist, I think it's grotesquely unfair to smear everyone in that way without producing tangible evidence which says this is racist

I get called a fat, white gammon all day long.

"I don't accept that just because I'm white, I can't see racism. I have campaigned against racism my entire broadcasting life.

"Just because she [Meghan] is a black woman it doesn't mean she can say something is racist when it's not."

Susanna Reid asked: "Don't you think she has more experience of racism than you do as a white man?"

Piers said he hasn't seen any racism in the media against Meghan (Credit: ITV)

Piers hit back: "Possibly. Yes she's a black woman and she's probably been exposed to more racism than I have.

"Although frankly, on social media, I get called a fat, white gammon all day long. That is also racist. If you're called by a black person on Twitter a fat, white gammon, they're being racist too."

On yesterday's show, Piers clashed with guest Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu in a debate about racism.

The public speaker accused Piers of using his platform to "spout out this personal vendetta with nasty and vile comments".

She told the presenter: "I’m going to stop the conversation on Meghan being the problem or saying that she’s done something. Let me tell you what’s so offensive about this Piers, especially with you.

'Prince Harry is not capable of bullying The Queen.' As The Queen agrees to let Prince Harry and Meghan step back from royal duties, there are some heated disagreements as to how they handled the situation. What do you think? 👇@SholaMos1 | @AnilaDhami pic.twitter.com/eN5dxRAGa5 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 14, 2020

Read more: Piers Morgan slams GMB guest who brands him ‘racist’ in Meghan debate

"You are a man, privileged to have power and influence and you are using your platform so irresponsibly to spout out this personal vendetta with nasty and vile comments knowing fully well that your words are containing bigotry, misogyny, sexism and racism."

Piers continued: "You like to say this is all driven by racism but when you're actually pinned down..."

Shola hit back: "I have given examples if you had paid attention. If you can't see it because of your privilege... stop asking me! People have been telling you."

Piers shouted: "You can't say I can't see it when it doesn't exist!" to which Shola said: "Of course it exists!"

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.