Piers Morgan admits he's wrong after comment to climate change activist on GMB

TV's Piers Morgan admitted he was wrong live on air after clashing with a climate change activist on Good Morning Britain.

Piers and Susanna interviewed two climate change activists (Credit: ITV)

Piers and co-host Susanna Reid were discussing the role of Greta Thunberg and her mission to raise awareness about global warming with two activists.

They were speaking with Naomi Seibt, 19, who claims to be ‘anti-Greta’, and the ‘UK’s Greta Thunberg’ Amy Bray.

Piers clashed with Naomi when she said the world isn’t heating up after misunderstanding his question.

Viewers defended Naomi (Credit: ITV)

He asked: "Do you believe that the planet is heating up at a dangerous rate?"

Naomi replied: "No I do not believe that."

"If you don’t mind me saying, that is a clear demonstrable fact supported by 2000 of the world's leading scientists, " Piers replied.

She was quite right to push back on that.

Naomi hit back saying she was responding to his question that the world is heating up at a "dramatic rate", which she believes it is not.

After the Ad break, Piers admitted he was wrong.

Piers had to apologise after the ad break (Credit: ITV)

He said: "I just want to be fair to one of our guests Naomi. When I said to her 'Is the planet heating up?' and didn’t say at a dangerous rate, all the viewers are saying that I did say 'Is it heating up at a dangerous rate?'

"So if that is the case then she was quite right to push back on that."

Viewers were quick to share their thoughts with many calling Piers out on Twitter.

One person said: "Piers, you said ‘heating up at a dangerous rate,'" while another wrote: "No @piersmorgan, you didn't just ask if the planet were heating up, you said 'heating up at a dangerous rate'! Thankfully the teenager remembered even if you selectively didn't. Schoolboy error man."

A third added: "Piers Morgan: 'Do you think the world is heating up at a dangerous rate?' Naomi Seibt: 'No...' 'You just said the world isn't heating up.'

"No, actually; she didn't you buffoon. How does this guy get work?!"

