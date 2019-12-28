Love Island's Amber Gill looks furious as she's questioned over Greg O'Shea split on GMB

Love Island's Amber Gill looked none too happy when she was grilled over her quick split from her co-winner on the show, Greg O'Shea.

Asked about the split on Good Morning Britain by Ben Shephard, it appeared that her break-up was still a sore subject for the Love Island champion.

Amber, 22, twitched as his name was mentioned and said she was trying to move on after the short-lived romance.

Read more: Amber Gill stuns fans with dramatic makeover

Greg, 24, reportedly dumped her over text, just weeks into their blossoming romance.

GMB host Ben said: "That didn't last very long did it Amber... did he really dump you by text? I can't quite believe it in this day and age.

I don't know what went wrong.

"To think he couldn't phone up and say, 'I don't think it's working', have you had any chance to try and understand?"

Amber confirmed that she had been dumped in such an unceremonious way.

She said: "I'm not the best person to ask, I don't know what went wrong. It is what it is, isn't it?

Read more: Amber Gill signs seven figure fashion deal

"No, I'm just trying to move on from that point. We've got more interesting things to do."

The pair won the 2019 series, and reportedly split their winning prize of £50,000 equally between them.

Amber was on GMB with her fellow former Love Island contestants Anna Vakili, 28, and Yewande Biala, 23, who have created a joint podcast series together.

Aptly titled Reality Check and produced by Yahoo, the series is already four episodes in and aims to lift the lid on life after reality television.

They also answer questions from fans sent to them directly on Instagram.

Read more: Jamie Lomas and Amber Gill 'swap numbers' at event

Speaking to Grazia magazine, Anna said of their series: "I feel like we have a lot to offer in terms of because we didn't take shit from the guys.

"It's just basically fun advice, but at the same time just a chat between three really good friends."

What did you make of Amber's GMB appearance? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.