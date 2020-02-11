Kate Garraway mocked by GMB viewers for question to London Bridge hero

Kate Garraway ruffled a few feathers this morning on Good Morning Britain with viewers blasting her question to London Bridge hero John Crilly.

Kate Garraway was criticised for her interview of London Bridge hero John Crilly (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Good Morning Britain panel in chaos as furious guest Iain Dale storms off set

The reformed ex-prisoner, who fought off a knife-wielding terrorist who was wearing a suicide belt on London Bridge, was on the show giving his first live interview.

“How did you feel?” “What was going through your mind?” “What did you say to him?” FFS! #gmb — Mr Pickles (@Sweggers) February 11, 2020

John fought off the attacker using the force of foam from a fire extinguisher inside Fishmongers' Hall.

Tragically, Cambridge graduates Saskia Jones and Jack Merritt, who John was close with, were killed in the attack.

John Crilly appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss the London Bridge terror attack (Credit: ITV)

After admitting he felt haunted by the ordeal, Kate immediately asked "why?" and John replied: "Just cause people lost lives and they shouldn’t have."

The exchange prompted viewers to express their anger over the insensitive line of questioning.

Taking to Twitter, one viewer said: "Why does it haunt you? What a [bleeping] question."

Read more: Susanna Reid wows GMB viewers with glam £300k makeover

"When he said it still haunts him Kate is asking why? Jesus," added another.

A third said: "This bloke might feel more able to answer questions if they were put to him as more of a conversation not an interrogation."

When he said it still haunts him Kate is asking why ? Jesus #Gmb — James Agg (@Jimmyboy35) February 11, 2020

I'm finding this interview very uncomfortable 😶 #GMB — Lindsey (@Lindsey855) February 11, 2020

This bloke might feel more able to answer questions if they were put to him as more of a conversation not an interrogation #GMB — monkey (@bestchester276) February 11, 2020

Not the best interview, however very brave for his actions!! — Georglna Sproston (@GinaSproston) February 11, 2020

Question of the year to John Crilly (London Bridge hero) on @GMB about the events that day "Does it still haunt you?" "Yes" "Why?" — Paul Anderson (@ando7_paul) February 11, 2020

Read more: Kate Garraway red-faced over throwback photo from TV career

Describing the incident, John said: "It all happened so quickly. We were out on the balcony above the staircase having a chat and suddenly loads of noise started and screaming.

"Initially it wasn’t clear if it was messing about. Within seconds it got more intense and there was no doubting something was afoot downstairs."

Within seconds it got more intense and there was no doubting something was afoot downstairs.

John appeared on the show with his case worker Jan Cunliffe, who added: "One he is a hero. He went through 13 years of prison and got through that and got a law degree and helped other prisoners but for this to happen as well and to go out there and try to save other people’s lives.

"John was convicted of murder, so people thought he was a murderer but in fact, he’s not he’s a life saver. He saved lives that day."

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.