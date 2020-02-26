The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Wednesday 26th February 2020
Good Morning Britain

John Torode slams schedule change on Masterchef

The show begins at 9pm now

By Entertainment Daily

John Torode has said he feels "sad" MasterChef is on at 9pm.

The 54-year-old TV chef - who co-hosts the BBC cooking programme with Gregg Wallace - fears children won't watch the series because the time slot is past their bed time.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, John explained: "Sadly, from my point of view, we're on at nine o'clock rather than eight o'clock or 8:30.

John said he feels "sad" 'MasterChef' is on at 9pm (Credit: ITV)

Read more: MasterChef serves up meat and poison with 'toff' contestant Teddy

"For me, it's sad because the kids can't watch it. The kids have all gone to bed."

While John tries a number of dishes cooked up by the contestants, he doesn't get ill from the food because he has an eagle eye on how they are cooking the grub.

He explained: "I put my trust in them because I've eaten so much from different people over the years. And I really watch what they do.

"If they do something quite weird, for instance if they put a piece of chicken in the oven for four minutes.

"So when I cut into it, I won't eat it because I know it's going to be raw. You go around it gingerly."

John said he has an eagle eye on how the contestants are cooking the grub (Credit: ITV)

But it hasn't stopped John from putting on half a stone whilst filming, as he is trying the rich and creamy dishes.

He added: "When I finish the series I try to decompress, I cycle a lot more to try and drop the weight."

The Australian chef has finally got his hands on a British passport after his files were destroyed.

Though he had to undergo a rigorous process, and even pulled up his Wikipedia page to prove his identity.

He said: "My records may have been destroyed... I got a lawyer involved and spent loads of money.

John co-hosts the BBC cooking programme with Gregg Wallace (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Lisa Faulkner celebrates honeymoon with John Torode by sharing beach selfie with fans

"I went to many interviews and I even took my Wikipedia page in with me.

"The application was about 130 pages, but I got a British passport about two weeks ago."

