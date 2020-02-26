Good Morning Britain descends into chaos as Bill Turnbull loses earpiece

Bill Turnbull lost his earpiece while presenting Good Morning Britain today, causing chaos as the whole team searched the set for the missing gadget.

Viewers have loved seeing Bill, who has been covering for Piers Morgan, reunited with Susanna Reid six years since they hosted BBC Breakfast together.

Good Morning Britain descended into chaos as the team searched for Bill Turnbull's missing earpiece (Credit: ITV)

Bill, 64, had to step down from presenting BBC Breakfast in 2016 as he battled prostate cancer, while Susanna quit and moved to ITV in 2014.

After three days presenting GMB with Susanna, the veteran reporter caused chaos when he realised the ear piece was missing during an ad break.

GMB's behind the scenes team rushed to help Bill locate his missing earpiece (Credit: ITV)

Susanna was left in hysterics as the show played footage of the team searching for the tech set to the Benny Hill theme tune.

"You know that they call Wednesday hump day. Bill is really having one of those Wednesdays," she explained to viewers.

"My earpiece popped out in the break and we can't find it anywhere," Bill revealed. "So the entire team - thousands of people who work in the studio..."

If you think we've staged this we absolutely did not, this is what happened in the break.

Susanna added: "If you think we've staged this we absolutely did not, this is what happened in the break."

The mystery was soon solved when one of the team found the earpiece lodged in Bill's scripts, which could be seen clearly from the other side of the desk.

Bill's earpiece was finally discovered hidden in his Good Morning Britain script (Credit: ITV)

Bill and Susanna were reunited on the show on Monday, with the emotional pair hugging as they revealed they were thrilled to be working together again.

We've certainly enjoyed seeing the old friends reunited on screen!

