GMB viewers mock Kate Garraway’s dress after her swipe at co-star’s outfit

Viewers of Good Morning Britain have poked fun at Kate Garraway's outfit today, comparing her to a tin of Cadbury's Roses.

The presenter wore a bright blue long-sleeved dress which featured a red and pink floral design.

Kate, 52, discussed her outfit and seemed pretty chuffed to be compared to the box of chocolates.

Her co-star Ben Shephard read out a comment from a viewer which said: "I love the dress that Kate's wearing. It reminds me of a tin of Cadbury's Roses."

Kate said: "Oh, one of my favourite things in the world. Maybe I'm chanelling the inner chocolate delights getting dressed this morning."

Viewers also shared their thoughts on Kate's outfit on Twitter.

One person said: "Kate’s dress sponsored by Cadbury’s Roses."

Another wrote: "As soon as I saw Kate, I thought about chocolate! But then again I think that every time I see her!"

A third added: "Really!! She has the cheek to take the 'p' out of Lauratobin1's dress yesterday.. this is just horrendous."

On Tuesday's programme, Kate took a playful swipe at the show's weather girl Laura Tobin's dress.

Laura was wearing a yellow floral dress and Kate didn't seem keen on it.

Maybe I'm chanelling the inner chocolate delights getting dressed this morning.

The panel were talking about the best and worst dressed list from the Oscars ceremony recently.

Kate told Laura: "I think you're taking a brave stab at the worst dressed with that dress. It's quite..."

Ben said: "Oh my goodness, jeez!" as Laura hit back: "It's a nice dress."

Viewers were shocked by the savage comment with one person saying on Twitter: "Laura looked lovely! Shame on Kate for saying that and then trying to say it was a joke, too late, you already made the Laura feel awkward."

Another said: "Low blow from Garraway. Laura Tobin’s style is retro and she dares to be different. When you’re young you can get away with anything."

One added: "I think @Lauratobin1 looks lovely today, even better because she's confident enough to wear what she wants and not care about what people think."

