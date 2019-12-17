GMB viewers 'in tears' as Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid give meningitis survivor Christmas presents

Viewers were in floods of tears this morning when Good Morning Britain hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid surprised a young meningitis survivor with some special Christmas presents.

Five-year-old Harmonie-Rose Allen lost all four of her limbs when she was only 11-months-old to meningitis.

It's Christmas come early as Piers and Susanna surprise Harmonie-Rose with her favourite toys. 😍😩 Seeing her face light up is enough of a gift for us. @piersmorgan | @susannareid100 pic.twitter.com/6LV1EcPu4B — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) December 17, 2019

But Harmonie-Rose made a triumphant return to the programme to show off her new blades.

Asking the youngster to show them how she walked on them, Piers said he would reward her with a special Christmas present.

Harmonie-Rose was thrilled with her gifts (Credit: ITV)

After Harmonie-Rose walked around the studio, Piers disappeared round the back of the sofa and brought a huge LOL dollhouse for her.

After she was bowled over by the present, she gave the presenters a hand-written Christmas card.

Harmonie-Rose is amazing. Sitting here with tears in my eyes.

Piers called her "our number one favourite guest".

And it wasn't long before viewers also crowned her as their favourite, taking to Twitter to register their admiration for her.

Woke up to the most gorgeous , beautiful little girl Harmony Rose with @piersmorgan @susannareid100 on @GMB .. brought tears to my eyes! What courage,such an amazing girl ! #gmb — Lizzie Cundy (@lizziecundy) December 17, 2019

Harmonie-Rose is amazing. Sitting here with tears in my eyes #gmb #goodmorningbritain — 🎀 Sam 🎀 (@SamskiB) December 17, 2019

Just watching that beautiful little girl harmony rose today brought me to tears it’s moments like this we all need to take a long hard look at ourselves and where we can improve. Now I realise like isn’t that bad 😢#GMB — Jeremy Briant (@briant_jeremy) December 17, 2019

I'm not crying. I'm not crying. Ok I'm bawling. Damn you @GMB you did good. Amazing @susannareid100 @piersmorgan and all the amazing people of #GMB . Merry Christmas Harmonie-Rose you little gorgeous superstar ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ https://t.co/3I1as5Rl9p — Emma Carroll 🎀🤩💜 #GalaxyDefender (@McsEmma) December 17, 2019

One Twitter user wrote: "Harmonie-Rose on GMB, what a beautiful inspirational little girl. Far too early to get emotional."

Another said: "Just watching that beautiful little girl harmony rose today brought me to tears it’s moments like this we all need to take a long hard look at ourselves and where we can improve.

"Now I realise like isn’t that bad."

