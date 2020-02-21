Good Morning Britain viewers call for 'amazingly talented' 12-year-old piano player to go on BGT after 'beautiful' performance

ITV viewers were left stunned by the amazing 12-year-old piano player who showed off his skills on Good Morning Britain.

During today's (February 21 2020) episode, Harrison was on to tickle the ivories after a clip of him playing at a shopping complex in Liverpool went viral.

The programme's Twitter account shared a clip of him performing a medley of '90s dance anthems in the studio, writing alongside it: "12-year-old street pianist, Harrison Crane, takes to the GMB stage."

"Wonderful performance, Harrison!" the tweet continued, with a couple of clapping hand emojis.

Viewers rushed to comment on the segment, with many predicting big things for the little star and some calling for him to appear on talent competition Britain's Got Talent.

Harrison, you have made my day!

One said: "Wow, absolute amazing talent! Got me in the Friday feeling! What a talented boy!"

Another wrote: "Just watched him! He's amazing, defo going to be a star!"

A third put: "Absolutely amazing, Harrison is amazingly talented, thank you Harrison, you have made my day!"

Someone else said: "What an amazing young man, absolutely fabulous. Way to go, Harrison, [I] look forward to following your journey. Bravo."

"WOW! What a talent!" tweeted a fifth. "He should be on BGT at the very least. Amazing."

Another viewer wrote, "He needs to get on BGT and get more exposure" and someone else agreed, "Get this kid on BGT, he's definitely got my vote".

"Awwww, Harrison, beautiful performance and so talented," said one, adding: "Bright future ahead."

Discussing his song choices with Good Morning Britain hosts Kate Garraway and Adil Ray, Harrison explained how '90s dance classics are his favourites.

He told them: "It's unbelievable, '90s dance music is the best kind of music, it's so fun and upbeat. My dad plays it in the car.

"I worked out what everyone likes, really. I started having my lessons when I was five I think and went on from there."

When former I'm A Celebrity campmate Kate asked him how he became a "sensation", Harrison admitted that he and his family never expected his performances - many of which are captured on his YouTube channel, set up two years ago - to "blow up" as much as they have done.

