Good Morning Britain blunder as bosses show wrong picture of guest Britt Ekland

Presenter Piers Morgan was left frustrated on Good Morning Britain as bosses appeared to use an incorrect image during an interview with actress Britt Ekland.

The former Bond Girl, 77, was on the programme this morning (08.01.20) to chat with Piers and his co-host Susanna Reid.

Britt was on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Piers Morgan hilariously 'trolled' by his wife as she calls him an 'old man'

But as the interview got underway, Piers said: "So, we have a massive star, Britt Ekland, Bond Girl, superstar, and what do we do..."

Susanna then cut in: "And you couldn't mix her up with anyone."

"Apart from this Swedish actress," Piers continued. "Which is apparently, whoever this woman is up there, in the middle - who is not Britt Ekland. That's another Swedish actress, right? Who is it?"

Piers and Susanna admitted the programme had used a pic of someone else in the graphic behind them (Credit: ITV)

Susanna explained how Britt pointed out the error as she came into the studio - and everyone wondered for a moment if they had accidentally put up a picture of Australian pop legend Kylie Minogue by mistake.

The person in the picture, Britt had explained prior to the interview, was someone she's often mixed up with.

Whoever it is looks a bit like Kylie Minogue (Credit: ITV)

Britt said: "She went to a Bond premier and they said, 'That's Britt Ekland'. Of course, it wasn't me because I wasn't here... oh it doesn't bother me. Everyone knows what I look like."

That's another Swedish actress, right?

Elsewhere in the interview, Piers asked: "We're living in an era now of Instagram and other social media platforms, there's this incredible pressure on young women, young girls, to be perfect. And many of them are dashing to have plastic surgery to do this.

"I think it's such a shame, I think it's the wrong thing to do... what do you think of it?"

Britt replied: "I think it's tragic! The one time you really look good is before you're 25.

Britt said the mix-up didn't bother her (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Piers Morgan divides fans as young daughter mocks Greta Thunberg in photo

"Everyone is altering themselves, they look older and older and older, and by the time they're 25 they look 35."

It follows an interview an GMB earlier this week about the bushfires raging through Australia that viewers criticised as 'shambolic'.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.