BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin quits social media after abuse from internet trolls

Louise Minchin from BBC Breakfast has decided to quit social media after facing abuse from trolls.

The presenter, 51, is closing her Facebook and Twitter accounts because she finds it difficult to forget the negative comments people make about her online.

She finds it tough to forget negative comments (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin reveals bosses' support with her menopause

Louise, who said the move was a "long time coming", revealed in Cheshire Life magazine: "You might think I am oversensitive (I probably am), and need to grow a thicker skin (I probably do), but the truth is I can read a hundred nice comments about me but it will be the nasty one I will remember, try as I might to shrug it off.

"Recently the level of acrimony on social media reached unnerving levels, with people constantly shouting at each other, whipping up outrage and throwing around wild assumptions. I realised, I had had enough of reading it and being drawn into the cycle of negativity."

Louise presenting BBC Breakfast with co-host Dan Walker (Credit: BBC)

Writing further the journalist and TV host said stepping back from her social media platforms has already brought its benefits.

Louise said she now has more time to spend doing other things, such as catching up on her favourite TV programmes or reading, than she did before.

Recently the level of acrimony on social media reached unnerving levels.

She revealed: "The upsides have been surprising. I have time to do other things I have been wanting to do for ages. Reading books, watching box-sets and actually using my mobile to speak to my friends and family - it's much better than falling into a rabbit hole of darkness."

Louise isn't the only celebrity to ditch social media this month.

She's quit Facebook and Twitter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Louise Minchin in "so embarrassing" BBC Breakfast live gaffe

At the beginning of December, Coronation Street star Kerri Quinn decided to pack it in after receiving abuse online.

The Vicky Jefferies actress, whose Weatherfield alter ego has been at the centre of a cheating storyline, had to take a break from her social platforms due to a flood of nasty comments.

She told Sunday Life: "I don't have the temperament to deal with people who are being cruel because they can. I'm quite fiery and don't have the temper for it."

Similarly, Strictly Come Dancing pro Katya Jones quit social media - albeit temporarily - following all the abuse she and her dancing partner Mike Bushell received from cruel trolls.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.