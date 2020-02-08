Caroline Flack 'penning self-help book, hoping to aid those enduring similar difficulties'

Caroline Flack is reportedly writing a self-help book while she awaits trial for assault.

The 40-year-old former Love Island presenter denies attacking boyfriend Lewis Burton just before Christmas and is due to stand trial in March.

Now - according to reports - friends reckon Caroline, who was forced to step down from presenting the ITV2 reality series and replaced by Laura Whitmore, wants to share her problems and how she's dealing with them.

Caroline will appear in court next month charged with assaulting boyfriend Lewis (Credit: Hewitt / SplashNews.com)

A friend of Caroline's is reported to have said: "Caroline has found the process incredibly cathartic.

"She wants it to be more than just a story about her.

"She wants to talk about the problems she’s encountered and how she’s overcome them."

The friend also revealed to The Daily Mail that Caroline wants to be able to help others who may be going through similar problems.

Apparently, she is aiming for a part self-help, part memoir style and will detail her feelings and how she has addressed her issues.

Caroline will appear at Highbury and Islington's Magistrates court on March 4.

The TV star is banned from contacting Lewis due to a court order but it has been reported that she wants them to move back in together if she is cleared of the assault.

View this post on Instagram You can leave your hat on ... @mrlewisburton A post shared by Caroline (@carolineflack) on Nov 20, 2019 at 12:09pm PST

In a hearing on December 23, Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court heard how she is accused of hitting Lewis with a lamp after reading messages on his phone which she suspected were from another woman.

The incident is said to have taken place on Thursday (December 12) and reports suggested that Caroline received an accidental injury and was treated by medical professionals.

Confirming they had charged the TV presenter, a Met Police spokesperson said: "Caroline Flack, 40, of Islington was charged on Friday, 13 December with assault by beating.

"She will appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Monday, 23 December.

"This follows an incident at approximately 05:25hrs on Thursday, 12 December after reports of a man being assaulted. He was not seriously injured."

Caroline appeared in court on December 23, 2019 (Credit: Palace Lee / SplashNews.com)

While Caroline has remained quiet on social media since December, she previously revealed how much she was struggling with the situation.

Writing on her Instagram Stories, she posted: "This is the worst time of my life. I don’t know where to go to. Where to look. Who to trust. Or who I even am."

